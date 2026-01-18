Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 24

At 5 p.m., Sean O’Flynn brings his acoustic sound to the Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.).

At 6:30 p.m., The Kootz serve up a musical menu of classic rock, pop, R&B, and blues from the ’60s through the ’90s at Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road).

Then at 8 p.m. at the Milford Theater (114 E. Catharine St.), enjoy Funny Women of a Certain Age, a comedy showcase featuring some of the funniest, fiercest, and most experienced women in comedy.

Sunday, Jan. 25

Back at the Dimmick Inn, Andrew Tirado delivers a solo set starting at noon.

At Back Road Brewing Co., Timepeace brings a mix of upbeat and introspective favorites from the ’60s and ’70s, featuring special three-part vocal harmonies, starting at 2:30 p.m.

And at 5 p.m. at Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road, Greentown), catch true jammer Jonathan Dressler.

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Looking for a night out? Head to Side Street Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court) for a fun night of karaoke starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 29

At Back Road Brewing Company, grab the mic for Mark My Words Karaoke starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome!

Next, at 6 p.m., Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2) hosts open mic night with Darian Rivera. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m., with performances kicking off at 6 p.m.

Then at 7 p.m. at Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St., Milford), it’s a jive jam session with John Bendy.

Friday, Jan. 30

Kick off the night at 6 p.m. with folksy favorites from The Arborline at Jam Road Brewing Company.

The Harrisons take over Back Road Brewing Company at 6:30 p.m. with their full rock sound, and at 8 p.m., Side Street Bar & Grill closes out the night with more karaoke.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.