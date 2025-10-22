Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct. 25

Celebrate autumn at Apple Fest 2025 in Milford starting at 12 p.m. (108 US-6, Milford). This family-friendly festival is packed with fall fun, featuring live music, a beer garden, free crafts for kids, and contests like apple pie baking and costume parades. Browse local vendors at the Village Market, indulge in seasonal bites like caramel apples and pulled pork, and enjoy classic games such as “Donuts on a String” and “Pie in the Face.”

At 2 p.m. and again at 8 p.m., Theatre on the Road brings Bram Stoker’s “Dracula!” to life at The Milford Theater (114 E. Catherine St.), directed by Michelle Kafel-Cintron and produced by Frank Marquette.

Later, Troy Rusnack delivers acoustic favorites at The Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.) beginning at 5 p.m. The Hurley Mountain Highway Band keeps the feel-good vibes flowing at 6:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road), performing timeless hits from Santana, The Eagles, Elton John, and more.

The night continues with The Harrisons bringing live tunes to Silver Lake Tavern’s Halloween Party (228 Silver Lake Road, Dingman’s Ferry), complete with costume prizes and drink specials. Wrap up the night at the Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court), where a DJ dance party kicks off at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26

The weekend continues with a relaxing Sunday of live music in Milford. Starting at 12 p.m., Ciro Patti performs a solo set at The Historic Dimmick Inn, blending acoustic style with a laid-back afternoon vibe. Then at 2:30 p.m., Winter & Humpert take the stage at Back Road Brewing Co. This Middletown, N.Y. duo brings a warm, classic rock energy with acoustic guitars, mandolin, and rich harmonies. Their set features beloved hits from Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and more, along with a few original tunes to round out the show.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Get the weekend started early with a night of community and creativity in Milford. Beginning at 6 p.m., Mark My Words Karaoke Experience invites singers of all ages to take the mic at Back Road Brewing Co. for a fun, laid-back evening of tunes and good company. Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 Old Milford Road) hosts its Open Mic Night with Darian Rivera. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m., and live music runs from 6 to 9 p.m., offering a supportive space for local talent to shine.

Friday, Oct. 31

Halloween night starts at 6:30 p.m. with Back Road Brewing Co.’s Halloween Costume Party featuring DJ Mark Fergy spinning the night’s soundtrack. Then at 8 p.m., the party continues at Sidestreet Bar & Grill with another round of karaoke, because Halloween isn’t complete without singing your favorite spooky-season anthems.

