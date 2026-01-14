Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 17

Step back in time and experience an authentic tribute to the legends of Fleetwood Mac with StevieMac: A Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Experience. Replicating the band’s most memorable and popular hits, the group also explores the solo careers of Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham, complete with period wardrobe, multimedia elements, and impeccable storytelling, at The Milford Theater (114 E. Catherine St., Milford) at 3 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Frank Porcelli brings his solo set to the Historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.).

At Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road), get cozy indoors for the NEON Blizzard Dance Party by the Georgia 5, a retro ’80s dance party kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m., head back to The Milford Theater for another chance to catch the one and only StevieMac.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Visit the Historic Dimmick Inn for brunch with live entertainment by Jim Coleman starting at 12 p.m. Back Road Brewing Co. welcomes seasoned musician, singer, songwriter, and composer Marc Von Em at 2:30 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m., Burl Millings brings his country rock ’n roll sound to Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road).

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Unwind with a set of karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court) starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

At 5 p.m., the Blue Moxie Trio jams at Jam Room Brewing Company, while The Outcrops bring their blend of blues, soul, rock ’n roll, and more to Back Road Brewing Co. starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to take the mic once again, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for a night of karaoke beginning at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.