Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 27

Saturday brings a lively mix of live music and nightlife energy. Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Road) hosts Dog Party at 6:30 p.m., a classic rock band from the Orange and Ulster County area serving up crowd-pleasing hits from the 1950s through the 1990s, perfect for fans of timeless rock anthems. Later in the evening, SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingman’s Court) turns up the energy at 9 p.m. with a DJ night, inviting everyone to hit the dance floor and keep the party going.

Sunday, Dec. 28

The afternoon kicks off at 12 p.m. with local favorite Ciro Patti bringing his familiar cover tunes to the historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.), creating an easygoing soundtrack for a midday hang. At 2:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing welcomes The Traveling Teardrops, a Nashville-based duo featuring Bronwen Fair and Noah G. Fowler, known for their thoughtfully crafted folk and Americana originals. Their nostalgic sound, shaped by performances everywhere from honky-tonks to intimate listening rooms across North America, makes for a warm and engaging afternoon set.

Monday, Dec. 29

Monday keeps the music flowing with a dose of Hudson Valley folk rock. At 6 p.m., the Arborline Trio brings their folk-rock sound to Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road, Greentown), blending thoughtful songwriting with a roots-influenced edge that pairs well with a laid-back evening and a good pint.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday shifts the focus from the stage to the crowd with an interactive night out. SideStreet Bar & Grill hosts a fun and engaging karaoke night at 6 p.m., giving music lovers of all styles a chance to grab the mic and sing their favorites.

Friday, Jan. 2

Kick off the new year with confidence with SideStreet’s karaoke night, inviting brave voices and enthusiastic supporters alike to step up to the mic, celebrate fresh starts, and keep the music going into the new year.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.