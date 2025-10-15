Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct. 18

Saturday brings a double dose of live entertainment across Milford. At 6:30 p.m., the Brian St. John Band takes over Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Road), led by the Northern New Jersey singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The group showcases a sound that blends elements of Mark Knopfler, Warren Haynes, Taylor Goldsmith, and Jason Isbell in a dynamic mix of well-crafted originals and fan-favorite covers. Later in the evening at 9 p.m., the Sidestreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court) keeps the energy high with a DJ dance party! Perfect for anyone looking to move to the music late into the night.

Sunday, Oct. 19

The Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road) welcomes Skyward Fall to their stage at 2 p.m., serving up a set of ‘90s rock covers and originals inspired by artists like Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. At the same time, Jason Meril brings his solo set to the historic Dimmick Inn (101 E. Harford St.), while Kenny Curcio kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Road). Known for his blend of new-age country, rock, and blues, Curcio draws comparisons to Tom Petty, John Mellencamp, Kenny Chesney, and Luke Combs, filling the brewery with his upbeat, rootsy energy.

Friday, Oct. 24

Friday turns up the volume at Back Road Brewing with Leo & The Lizards starting at 6:30 p.m. The power trio brings a lively mix of classic rock, blues, and funk, spanning four decades of hits from AC/DC to ZZ Top, America to The Who, and beyond. Later on, those feeling bold can take the mic at 8 p.m. during karaoke night at the Sidestreet Bar & Grill, where the spotlight is open for anyone ready to belt out their favorite tunes.

Send upcoming area musical event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.