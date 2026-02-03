Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 7

The Milford Performing Arts Center at The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine St., Milford, hosts Xanadu Jr., presented by StageCraft! This lively production follows the journey of Kira, a magical muse who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, California, to inspire a struggling artist, Sunny, to create the greatest artistic achievement of all time, the first roller derby. Tickets are available at themilfordtheater.com.

At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Co. (248 Old Milford Road) welcomes Say It Ain’t So, delivering high-energy renditions of your favorite ’70s throwback tunes spanning funk, pop, rock, and disco.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Spend your afternoon enjoying a solo set by Jeff Lewis at Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Road) at 2 p.m., or head to Back Road Brewing for an acoustic performance by Sean O’Flynn.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Unwind with a night of karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court).

Thursday, Feb. 12

Darian Rivera hosts Open Mic Night at Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2, Milford). Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m., with performances starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Eric Langberg brings a solo acoustic set to the Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St.).

Friday, Feb. 13

Jam Room Brewing hosts Burl Millings for a night of country tunes starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the Brian St. John Band brings crowd-pleasing covers and originals to Back Road Brewing.

Then at 8 p.m., wrap up the night with karaoke fun at SideStreet Bar & Grill.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.