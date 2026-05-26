Music for the Week: Dance party, jam bands, open mics and more

Saturday, May 30

Leo B. takes the stage at Runaway Train Brewery, 2 Chapel Street, at 4 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Georgia 5 brings their 80s dance party to Back Road Brewing. Enjoy retro hits from the first decade of MTV!

ABBA fans can head to The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catherine Street, for Dancing Dream: ABBA Tribute Band! Sing along to all the legendary hits and timeless tunes starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Andrew Tirado brings his jams to Jam Room Brewing, 101 Creamery Road, at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m. Back Road Brewing welcomes the Raine Duo with a variety of rock and pop favorites.

And at 3 p.m., stop by the Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, for Rolling Stones tribute band Well Alright and an engaging set of the band’s most popular tunes.

Monday, June 1

The Broome Street Marching Band brings a free concert to Veterans Park, 1 N. Broome Street, Port Jervis, with patriotic songs and more, starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2

Step into the spotlight for SideStreet Bar & Grill’s 124 Dingmans Court, weekly karaoke night starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3

If you’re looking to showcase your talents, head to the Signature Saloon for their music-city-inspired open mic night, open to all musicians, poets, and comedians at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., host their jive bar jam session featuring John Bendy for a night of great guitar tunes at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 5

At 6:30 p.m., No Direction brings their fun, upbeat songs spanning six decades of rock, pop, and country to Back Road Brewing.

At 8 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill kicks off another karaoke night!