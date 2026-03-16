Music for the Week: Emish, Johnny D, Backwoods Funk and more

Saturday, March 21

Still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day? Enjoy the Catherine Street St. Paddy’s Block Party (319 Brad St., Milford) starting at 12 p.m.

Back Road Brewing welcomes award-winning Celtic-influenced folk band Emish for a show starting at 6:30 p.m!

Sunday, March 22

Johnny D brings his acoustic energy to Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Rd., starting at 2 p.m.

At Back Road Brewing, enjoy a cover set by Andrew the Hitman, bringing you covers in every style at 2:30 p.m. Expect to hear hits by Led Zeppelin, The Temptations, Metallica, Green Day, Elvis, and more!

Tuesday, March 24

Karaoke Tuesday kicks off at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

The Signature Saloon welcomes back musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds for their Nashville-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Starting at 5 p.m., acoustic blues and funk artist Zac Lawless performs at Jam Room Brewing.

Stop by Foodfella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant, 111 Hulst Dr., Matamoras, for Leo B.’s open mic night. Signups start at 5:30 p.m!

At Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2, Darian Rivera kicks off his open mic night at 6 p.m. Signups start at 5:30 p.m.

Back Road Brewing welcomes the Mark My Words karaoke competition at 6 p.m. All are welcome!

Enjoy a Jive Jam Session at Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., with Mikey Smith starting at 7 p.m.!

Friday, March 27

Hear the four-piece Backwoods Funk bring their old-fashioned jam to Jam Room Brewing Company starting at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Gripes bring a high-energy mix of classic rock and country to Back Road Brewing. And if you’re looking to end the night singing your heart out, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for their karaoke night!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com