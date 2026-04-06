Music for the Week: Enjoy an eclectic mix from classic rock to blues

Saturday, April 11

Party with the CruZadors starting at 6:30 p.m., hearing your favorite songs from the ‘60s to the ‘90s, including hits from Pat Benatar, Bon Jovi, John Cougar Mellencamp, the Black Crowes, Aerosmith, and more, at Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road.

At 8 p.m., The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes over The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine Street, featuring American Idol star Tristan McIntosh. Experience the voice and passion behind Ronstadt’s greatest hits. Tickets are available on their website.

Sunday, April 12



Dan Engvaldsen entertains for the afternoon at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, starting at 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m.. Back Road Brewing welcomes Lenny Miller and his blend of songs spanning Van Morrison to Imagine Dragons. The Milford Theater presents a special screening of Cover Girl (1944) at 4 p.m., with an introduction and post-film Q&A led by John DiLeo, a prominent film historian, critic, and author of seven books on classic cinema.



Tuesday, April 14

Grab the mic at SideStreet Bar & Grill’s karaoke night, 124 Dingmans Court.

Wednesday, April 15

Musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds are welcome at Signature Saloon’s Open Mic Night, 600 Main Sreet.

Thursday, April 16

Stop by Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street, for a jam session with guitarist Chris Raabe.

Friday, April 17

Acoustic solo artist Bronwen Fair brings sounds from the ‘60s and ‘70s to Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2, at 6 p.m One Night Only brings their party rock duo sound to Jam Room Brewing, also at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing welcomes Cold Sweat for classic rock and blues from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. End the night in the spotlight at SideStreet’s karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.