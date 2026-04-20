Music for the Week: Enjoy performances from Hillbilly Parade, Frank Stagliano and more.

Saturday, April 25

At 6 p.m., Two Taboo brings their versatile electric duo rock to the stage at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road.

Later at 6:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing Co., Hillbilly Parade brings pop rock and country tunes to sing and dance along to.

Sunday, April 26

The Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Harford Street, Milford, welcomes Frank Stagliano for an intimate set starting at 2 p.m.

At the same time, Jeff Lewis brings an acoustic blend of classic tracks from the ‘60s and ‘70s to Jam Room Brewing, while Scott Palermo delivers a singer-songwriter set at the Delaware Valley Opera, 6692 Route 52, Lake Huntington.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., multi-instrumentalist trio Timepeace delivers an upbeat blend of hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, complete with tight vocal harmonies, at Back Road Brewing!

At 6 p.m. at the Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., Stroudsburg, Tantric celebrates 25 years of their gold-certified debut album!

Tuesday, April 28

Enjoy a fun night of karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Leo B brings an intimate set to the Waterwheel Cafe, Bakery & Bar, 150 Water St., at 6 p.m.

The Signature Saloon hosts their Music City-inspired open mic night starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Stop by Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., at 7 p.m. for a jam session by local favorite Leo B!

Friday, May 1

Jam Room Brewing welcomes Dan Engvaldsen at 6 p.m.

One Size Fits All brings a blend of dance music, classic rock, disco, and everything in between to Back Road Brewing at 6:30 p.m.

Close out the night at SideStreet with their popular karaoke night!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.