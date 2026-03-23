Music for the Week: Live music, open mics and karaoke

Saturday, March 28

Starting at 4 p.m., Leo B. brings his cover tunes to the Runaway Train Brewery: Brewhouse + Saloon, 2 Chapel St., Honesdale.

Skyward Fall delivers a special set of 90s covers and original rock at Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Rd., Milford. Expect to hear your favorites from Radiohead, Foo Fighters and more!

Rolling Stones fans, head to The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine St., in Milford to enjoy a show capturing the raw energy of the legendary band’s most electrifying performances, kicking off at 8 p.m.



Sunday, March 29

Nikki Granville and Jacqlyn Hyde of 2 Chicks, 1 Guitar take over for an acoustic jam at 2 p.m. at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Rd.



Tuesday, March 31

SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, kicks off the early week with karaoke night starting at 6 p.m.



Wednesday, April 1

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., Stroudsburg, welcomes musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds to their open mic night starting at 6 p.m.



Thursday, April 2



Enjoy a Jive Jam Session with John Bendy at Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St.



Friday, April 3

At Back Road Brewing, Brokedown & Rebuilt brings their southern rock and country tunes starting at 6:30 p.m. And if you’re looking to step into the spotlight yourself, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for their popular karaoke night at 8 p.m.



Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.