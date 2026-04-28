Music for the Week: Open mics, live music and more.

Saturday, May 2

Starting at 2 p.m., Battle of the Bands kicks off at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 214 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry. This special event features multiple bands competing live, with winners determined through a combination of audience engagement and judge scoring. Stop by for all the fun!

Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, brings you a “musical menu” of hundreds of Classic Rock, Pop, R&B, and Blues tunes from the ‘60s through the ‘90s by The Kootz, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine Street, Milford, presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” Rich in historical and ethnic detail, its universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences in tears of laughter, joy, and sadness. Tickets are available now on their website!

Sunday, May 3

At 2 p.m., catch another showing of “Fiddler on the Roof” at The Milford Theater, or hear 2 Chicks 1 Guitar at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road.

At 2:30 p.m., The Tangent Trio brings their decades of performance experience to a special unplugged set.

Tuesday, May 5

At 6 p.m., enjoy Cinco de Mayo fun at SideStreet Bar & Grill during Karaoke Night, or visit Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2, to hear Adam Tidridge perform classic and alternative rock to top-40 pop hits.

Wednesday, May 6

Back Road Brewing hosts CDD’s Third Annual Night at the Races starting at 5 p.m. The Center for Developmental Disabilities of Pike County celebrates its fundraiser with a festive Cinco de Mayo theme. Tickets are available on their website.

At 6 p.m., The Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., hosts its weekly Music City-inspired open mic night. Stop by to perform or just enjoy the sets!

Thursday, May 7

Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., hosts a jam session by John Bendy at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Skyward Fall brings ‘90s rock covers from Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more, starting at 6 p.m. at Jam Room Brewing Company.

At 6:30 p.m., funky three-piece classic rock group Pistachio Bathtub delivers a fun night of tunes at Back Road Brewing.

“Fiddler on the Roof” returns to the Milford Theater stage at 7 p.m.

Want the spotlight yourself? Head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.