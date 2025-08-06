Music to the ears at Marsh Hall

The multi-talented college student Braedon Ross is back in his fourth appearance as the Presby Players’ musical director and performer in “It’s Today“ which begins Aug. 22.

The show is a tribute to lyricist and composer Jerry Herman who is known for his songs in Broadway classics including “Hello, Dolly!” “Mame,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” “Dear World,” “Milk & Honey” and more.

These shows, Ross noted, “have lots of comedy and lots of heart...and aim to inspire audiences to make a positive impact in the world. We invite as many as would like, to come and sing along with us. We will have lyrics available at the show so that the audience may participate.”

Artistic Director Jeffrey Stocker said Herman could do something unique: compose and write lyrics simultaneously.

“It’s been exciting to introduce a legend in the field of musical theater to today’s younger performers, and some of the songs will be familiar to the audience. Our musical reviews are popular – so it’s beneficial to come early.”

The show times are 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 24. Tickets are $15 at the door at Marsh Hall, 60 Sussex St. in Port Jervis.