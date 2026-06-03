New June show at ARTery Gallery features pottery and prints

The works of potters Scott and Debbie Helfand and printmaker Carol Lyons will be on display at the ARTery gallery in Milford from June 11 through July 6. The public is invited to visit with them and enjoy refreshments at their opening reception on Saturday, June 13, from 6-9 p.m.

About the Helfands

Retired educators Scott and Debbie Helfand spend their time exploring the natural world and expressing their love for the environment through clay. Their work is inspired by their desire to promote environmental stewardship. Through design and decoration, they seek to create pieces that inspire others to join them in protecting the environment. Debbie expresses her fondness through hand-building with clay. She often includes upcycled fabrics and natural elements in her pieces and enjoys incorporating whimsical themes. Scott works with a variety of media, including clay, glass, and steel, often combining materials to create aesthetically functional works.

About Carol Ann Lyons

Carol Ann Lyons is currently a private practice art therapist and has been an artist and printmaker for over 40 years. She is a professional conservator of books and artwork on paper. Her clients include Princeton, Simon & Schuster, the New York Botanical Garden, Sony, and lovers of fine art and printmaking in the metropolitan area. Her favorite experiences with the natural world are the simple micro-moments throughout the day that bring her joy, happiness, peace, or gratitude. Her work is allegorical as she explores the relationships she creates and what the natural world encounters within its environment. Carol’s recent prints and paintings are expressed by using acrylic paint on wood, paper, and cloth. Her training as a professional printmaker leads her recent realistic series as a prerequisite to her future woodcuts and monotypes.

The ARTery Gallery, located at 210 Broad St. in Milford, PA, is a cooperatively owned and operated fine art gallery located in the historic Forest Hall building. It features an ever-changing variety of fine art and crafts. The gallery is open Thursday through Monday from 10-6 p.m. For more information, call (570) 409-1234 or visit www.arterygallerymilford.com.