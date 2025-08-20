Night Bazaar returns Sept. 28

Three local women from different generations and backgrounds have come together to create The Night Bazaar, a twilight market that celebrates creativity and community.

Maria Wheeler of Velvet Rabbit Upcycle breathes new life into vintage furniture with bold colors and vibrant patterns. Ingrid Nichols, founder of Mother of Many Sanctuary (M.O.M.S), hosts nature-based craft workshops for children, fostering independence and motor skill development. Monique Roberts, owner of Cherish Tha Moment LLC, is an avid gardener and fiber artist that has turned her grief journey into a way to connect with others through journaling.

The Night Bazaar features more than 30 vendors nestled beneath the tree canopy of the Waterwheel overflow lot at 150 Water St. in Milford. Visitors can browse artisan-made soaps, candles, vintage clothing, home décor, antiques, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, fiber art, breads and desserts, Tarot readings, Reiki, crystals, nutritional counseling, and more. The family-friendly event will also offer free kids’ crafts and games, along with refreshments for adults.

After the success of July’s event, the organizers will host the next Night Bazaar on Sept. 28 (rain date: Oct. 5) from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information about upcoming workshops or to inquire about becoming a vendor, contact nightbazaarmilfordpa@gmail.com.