Pike County Historical Society celebrates Flag Day

The Pike County Historical Society will celebrate Flag Day on June 14 with food, drinks, a historical auction and live music from McMule Known for their high energy blend of folk, rock, blues, jam grass, and world music, McMule has been entertaining crowds across the tri-state area for over 20 years — and now they’re bringing the party to Milford.

A special selection of historical items will be on auction, including historic post cards, prints, art, books, memorabilia and an authentic Revolutionary War Musket. Proceeds benefit the Society’s Archival Maintenance Fund.

Tickets are $50 and include:

BBQ with all the fixings

Beer, wine & soft drinks•

Live music from 3 p.m.–5 p.m.

Event begins at 2 p.m. Music starts at 3 p.m.

Auction will be held between sets.

Museum members receive discounted tickets for $45 by calling 570-296-8126. Seats are limited. Get tickets here: https://www.pikehistorical.org/events/bbq.