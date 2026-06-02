Readers and Writers Festival hosts welcome reception at the John H. Wallace House

On a beautiful, sunny Sunday, May 31, afternoon, the Milford Readers and Writers Festival (MRAW) hosted a special welcome reception for its long-time supporters and donors at the John H. Wallace House Bed and Breakfast. Guests were spread out throughout the property, with many inside the 200-year-old renovated property listening to the speakers as they checked out the inn. The innkeepers, Linda and John Messer, welcomed people and showed them around.

Why is the price for the Milford Readers and Writers Festival different this year?

Carol McManus, co-chair and president of MRAW, began the presentation by explaining the group’s decision to adjust the admission fees for the festival.

“You probably noticed that the price is different this year. This is because we wanted to make it more accessible to more people and especially to younger people. We have reduced the ‘All Access Pass’ for the Main Stage events and Author’s Reception from $175 to $125 and individual tickets from $35 to $20,” McManus smiled, receiving a hefty round of applause from the audience.

Milford poet, Norma Bernstock added, “I’m pleased about the lower prices for Main Stage events which may encourage more wide spread participation.”

Brian Carso, co-chair and vice president of MRAW, spoke highly of this year’s authors and thanked the community for their support.

“When I stepped to the mic to introduce the work of the authors who will be on our Main Stage in September, I saw so much enthusiasm for the festival, and it really made me appreciate this wonderful community we have. The authors we’ve got coming are great speakers and have amazing stories to tell—from the Declaration on Independence to The Daily Show, from the realities of family life to Reality TV,” Carso said.

Milford Borough Councilman Dr. Doug Manion echoed Carso’s enthusiasm.

“Such a great event for our town and the roster looks like a really good one,” Manion said, “Can’t wait!”

Board members from MRAW read a short passage from each of the Main Stage author’s books. Barbara Zappile put her former English teacher chops to good use as she read a passage from Dr. Emily Sneff’s book, “When the Declaration of Independence was News.”

Brian Carso read a passage from Survivor runner-up Stephen Fishbach’s book, “Escape.”

McManus closed the gathering by thanking everyone and saying, “We rely on donors and supporters to carry on this legacy for years to come. It takes a village and we have a tremendous village.” She urges people to check back on the website, www.milfordreadersandwriters.com, because they are continually adding to it.