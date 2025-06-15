RSVP for the Annual Garden Party

The Milford Readers & Writers Festival Annual Garden Party will be held on Sunday, June 22 at 612 Broad St. in Milford. The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

Parking is available across the street and also at the Columns Museum, located at 608 Broad St.

It’s a great time to reconnect with patrons, sponsors and passholders, who are what make this festival a success every year.

Discounted festival passes and sponsorships are also available.

For more information and to RSVP, email info@milfordreadersandwriters.com. If you have already RSVP’d, there no need to do it again. If you haven’t responded, please do so by Tuesday, June 17.