Salon Series features free events

Presented each year in the depth of winter, the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance’s Salon Series offers audiences the opportunity to gather within the warmth of their community and experience intimate performances and creative events in Krause Recital Hall.

This year, the weekend afternoon events take place from Jan. 31 to April 4 and are free and open to the public. Included intimate musical performances, a documentary film screening, poetry, storytelling and a daytime disco and are as follows:

Jan. 31, 1 p.m. (special early start time)

Daytime Disco - DVAA opens this year’s series with something a little different: Dance away the winter doldrums with our Daytime Disco.

WJFF’s The Ambient Barn - A dry dance party that’ll have you home by dinner. Krause Recital Hall will be converted into a dance floor for a two hour all-ages extravaganza, non-alcoholic refreshments will be available.

Feb. 14, 2 p.m.

Richard Hoehler – Songs Of Love & Outrage - In the spirit of Guthrie, Ochs, and Seeger, Hoehler takes an unflinching look at his life and the world around him with songs of protest, love, and community. Hoehler is a seasoned playwright and performer known for his original theatre works such as “New Jersey/New York,” “Working Class,” “Human Resources,” and “I of the Storm.” His productions have graced Off Broadway stages, regional venues, and international platforms, earning him accolades, including the OOBR for Best Solo Performance. Beyond his theatrical endeavors, Hoehler is deeply committed to using the arts for social change. He has worked with at-risk youth, inmates, and the formerly incarcerated for over three decades, leading creative writing workshops and theatre programs in diverse settings. From Riker’s Island to Otisville State Prison, his dedication to empowering individuals through artistic expression has made a profound impact.

Feb. 28, 2 p.m.

An Afternoon With Sullivan County Chamber Orchestra (SCCO) which brings professional musicians together to perform in Sullivan County. These members are dedicated to the SCCO mission to serve the community and elevate the quality of life for all generations through artistic expression, cultural experiences, and education. To learn more log onto sccoplayers.org.

March 7, 2 p.m.

Yarnslingers: Wonder Women - In honor of Women’s History Month, select Yarnslingers writers will present true tales inspired by the theme “Wonder Women.” Dedicated to the art and craft of story, Yarnslingers was founded in 2011 by writer/musician Ramona Jan. She believes that “Everyone has a story – or two,” and encourages people from all walks of life to spin their spellbinding tales.

March 14, 2 p.m.

Slam Allen: Winter BluesChase away the winter blues with a performance by Blues, Soul and R&B musician Slam Allen.

March 28, 2 p.m.

From Page to Community: A Poetry Reading with Carolina AbreuCarolina Abreu is a Dominican writer based in New York. She began her literary journey in 2002 after immigrating to the United States. Her work has appeared in HBO’s The Inspiration Room and in publications including LNNY Blog, HPalabritas, the Dominican Writers Association, and The Ice Colony. She is deeply committed to community and collaboration, which led her to create the Hudson Valley Arts Collective, a community-centered initiative dedicated to amplifying local voices and fostering creative connection through poetry and the arts. Her debut self-published poetry collection, Speak English, You’re in America, explores the complexities of belonging through childhood, family, trauma, relationships, and self-discovery, ultimately asserting that belonging is a choice she claims for herself.

Carolina Abreu’s reading will be followed by an open mic with local poets.

April 4, 2 p.m.

The Last Repair Shop (2023)Join us for a screening of the Academy Award Winner for Best Documentary Short, 2024. In a nondescript warehouse in Los Angeles, a dwindling team of devoted craftspeople keep some 80,000 musical instruments in good repair for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Screening will be followed by a panel with Tusten Repair Cafe.

The Salon Series events take place in DVAA’s Krause Recital Hall, on the 2nd floor of 37 Main St., Narrowsburg, N.Y.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. All events are free and open to the public.