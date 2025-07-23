Smoky Joe Wood exhibit

The Columns Museum has added a new exhibit to the main floor to memorialize baseball legend Smoky Joe Wood through many newspaper clippings, photographs and memorabilia including his shirt, shoes, and even a pair of eyeglasses.

You can bet that Wood wasn’t in need of glasses when he was drafted by the Red Sox in 1908. He would go on to be one of the most beloved and talented players in Major League history. Given the nickname “Smoky” due to the velocity of his fastball, his best year was 1912 when he completed the season with 34 wins and only five losses. He threw 10 shutouts in 16 consecutive victories and ended the season with an amazing 1.91 ERA. He also happened to win three World Series games against the New York Giants to top off the season.

His family had a farm in Shohola and Wood eventually built his own home adjoining that property - on a side hill near Parker’s Glen Brook. He would retire to the farm at the end of the baseball season and enjoy hunting and fishing.

When Wood retired from the majors in 1922 he took a coaching position at Yale University where he mentored the baseball team for 20 years. The Pike County Historical Society celebrates Joe’s birthday each year on Oct. 25 - which has been officially declared “Smoky Joe Wood Day” in Pike County.

To find out more about this baseball legend, stop in the Columns Museum, located at 608 Broad St. and open Wednesday through Saturday 1-4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through August.