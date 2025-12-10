x
Students participate in community art show

Milford. The elementary schoolers showed their creativity during a community art show in the fall.

Milford PA /
| 10 Dec 2025 | 08:02
    Logan Kent, Riley Boyle, and Paityn Bult with their art work. ( Photo provided)

Two dozen talented K-5 students from Delaware Valley Elementary School participated in a community art show at the Milford United Methodist Church Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 11. The event celebrated the arts in the Milford community, providing a platform for the young artists to display a selection of their work.

The festival, which also featured live music, crafts, games, and baked goods, offered a lively setting for attendees to enjoy the creativity of the students.

This collaboration successfully highlighted the artistic talents of the elementary students and enriched the annual community gathering.