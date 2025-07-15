Synchrony in motion

The Terra String Quartet performed at the outdoor pavilion at Grey Towers on July 12 as part of the Kindred Spirits summer series.

The quartet consists of Harriet Langley (violin), Amelia Dietrich (violin), Chih-Ta Chen (viola) and Audrey Chen (cello) - four young artists who have only been playing together for about two years, but play as one voice.

They are the Quartet in Residence at Yale University where they teach chamber music to undergraduates in the program. They also all teach privately.

The quartet has played in numerous festivals all over the world and has won top prizes at several music competitions; The Bordeaux Quartet Composition, the Wigmore Hall Competition, the Osaka International Competition, and many others.

At the Grey Towers Concert, they played quartets from Haydn, Bartok, and Brahms.

The audience was struck by the symbiotic relationship of the players which was expressed in their performance. They anticipated each and every move of the others.

“We spend almost all day, every day together, not just playing music but hanging out as well,” Langley said. “We are not just friends, we are a family.”

“It’s like having three musical inspirations at all times,” Dietrich added. “It enhances our own musical performance.”

“It’s great when we travel together. We never have to be alone,“ Audrey Chen pointed out.

The audience was delighted with the group that they gave them a standing ovation.

“They are very talented people. They know how to get the most out of their instruments and make their instruments speak to people,“ concert attendee Carol Krauss said.

“It is admirable that [founder and Artistic Director] Yosif Feigelson and Kindred Spirits bring so many diverse musical groups to Milford. We are all indebted to them,” Rebecca Lindsey said of the program.