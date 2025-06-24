Terra String Quartet to perform

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs (KSAP) will present the award-winning Terra String Quartet on Saturday, July 12 at Grey Towers National Historic Site. The program begins at 5:30 p.m.

Quartet members Harriet Langley and Amelia Dietrich on violin, Chih-Ta Chen on viola, and Audrey Chen on cello are all recent graduates of major international music conservatories and the group has received much acclaim.

The program will include the Haydn Quartet Op. 71 No. 2, Bartok’s Third Quartet, and Brahms Quartet No. 1 in c minor.

”It has been our tradition to include a string quartet performance each season. When choosing such an ensemble for this summer, I was particularly struck by these young musicians’ variety and quality of sound, as well as deep understanding of idiom in each masterpiece they play,” KSAP co-founder and Artistic Director Yosef Feigelson said. “The audience is in for a real treat.”

Tickets $25 sold at the door or in advance via Eventbrite.com. Space is limited, please buy tickets early.

For more details log onto www.kindredspiritsarts.org or call (570) 390-8699.