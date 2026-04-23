The Columns Museum celebrates the end of World War II with living history display

The Columns Museym in Milford is celebrating VE DAy and the end of World War II in Europe with a living history display.



The first of its kind for the museum, this year’s event focuses on the U.S. Air Force, featuring displays on the 100th Bomb Group, which flew missions over Germany from 1943 to 1945, and the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), who ferried aircraft across the United States during the war.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum grounds. The Museum will be open for tours 1-4 p.m.