The Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society to lead spring bird walks

The Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society will host two spring bird walks on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 a.m. and Saturday, May 16 at the Zimmerman property in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Peter Wulfhorst, former Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society President and seasoned birdwatcher, will be leading the field trip.

The woods in Pike County are alive with the breeding songbirds ranging from warblers, vireos, thrushes and buntings. Guests will be treated to seeing red-eyed vireo, worm-eating warbler, prairie warbler, wood thrush and indigo bunting.

Participants will meet at the Zimmerman property and bird from 7 – 10 a.m. The Zimmerman property is located between mile marker 14 & 15 on Route 209. Guests should park at the Zimmerman Farm Road sign closest to Route 739. There is limited parking on Route 209. RSVP requested at 570-618-2491 between 7 and 8 p.m.