The Party Farm seeks songwriting contest entries

The Party Farm seeks talented musicians for its 2026 songwriting contest.

Anyone 18 years of age or older is invited to submit an mp3 audio file of an original song as an attachment to an email, addressed to roscoepartyfarm@gmail.com, with the subject line “2026 Songwriting Contest Entry.” Limit of one submission per artist.

Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. on March 20 to be considered

For more information and contest rules visit at https://shorturl.at/SI9jS.



Terry and Wendy Brennan, the owners and operators of The Party Farm, will review and judge each submission based on originality, musicality, and creativity. They will choose one contest winner and contact them via email to share the good news!

The contest winner will be awarded a free recording session at The Party Farm to create a professional recording of their winning song



The winner will receive up to 15 combined hours of recording at the Party Farm studio and editing by Terry Brennan, the Party Farm’s master engineer/producer. Brennan will also mix and master your track and give you the finished product (a $500-plus value). The contest winner and their song will also be featured on the Party Farm website and social media channels.