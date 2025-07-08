Theater is about to get ‘All Shook Up’

The musical “All Shook Up” will be shaking things up at the Milford Theater for six performances over three weekends in July and early August. The number of show is to accommodate the expected audience demand.

This is the second musical that is being produced entirely by the Milford Theater in an expanding effort to become a regional theater. The previous self-produced show was “Into the Woods” in May.

“We are building a company and reputation as a regional theater in terms of both actors and audiences and producing top off-Broadway quality,” Beth O’Neil, the theater’s Artistic Director said. Actors and audiences are coming from New Jersey, New York state, N.Y.C., and even Connecticut.

Joseph Ambrosia, who refers to himself as Joey the song and dance man, is the choreographer and director. He has also done a number of other musical events at the theater, also directing and choreographing “Into The Woods.”

“It’s a Jukebox Musical,” he said - using a term from the music industry for a show using pre-existing popular songs often written by a specific artist to tell a story rather than using original music written for the show, like “Mamma Mia,” using ABBA’s music.

Although there is no Elvis Tribute Artist, white jumpsuit with embroidered studs, or blue suede shoes in the show, the energy is very much Elvis, especially in the male lead. The songs are Elvis’ songs, adapted for the musical stage. The audience can look forward to “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” ”Jailhouse Rock,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and “Hound Dog.” The book was written by Joe Pietro and loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

Chad, the larger than life male lead in a leather jacket and strumming a guitar, comes rolling in to a sleepy small town in the ‘50s and gets the residents all shook up. Love triangles start to emerge and people fall in love with the wrong people, but it all gets resolved in the end. The show is funny, heartwarming, and has many fantastic dance numbers.

Sandy Stalter, the show’s Musical Director, is a legend in Milford and has also worked in N.Y. Everyone loves Stalter - and the applause begins the minute she appears on stage. She and her husband, George, (a drummer) had a band together and they were heavily involved in anything musical in Milford. She has degrees in music and theater, is a vocalist and a piano player. Stalter worked with the Delaware Valley School District and currently teaches piano and voice from her home studio. George plays drums at the music pavilion outside the Community House.

In addition to being the Musical Director for “All Shook Up,” Stalter plays the part of the mayor in the town. She and director Ambrosia get along famously together.

“She is wonderful and a great asset to the community,” Ambrosia said. “She teaches the performers the ‘what’ (articulation, rhythm, tone, pitch, etc.) and I teach them the ‘why’ (the context, the motivation of the song, the emotionality of the song).”

“I am so excited for Milford to experience ‘All Shook Up. It is the perfect musical for summer, filled with tons of dancing and the music of Elvis,” O’Neil said. “Joey Ambrosia, and Sandy Stalter and the entire cast and crew have worked so hard to bring this show to life. Everyone will love it – friends and family alike. It is the perfect show for summer entertainment.”

It is noteworthy that in the song, “I’m All shook Up,” the words before that phrase are “I’m in love” - and O’Neil is betting on the fact that the audience will be in love with the show.

Catch “All Shook Up” at the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St. in Milford on Saturday July 19, 26, and Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday July 20, 27, and Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/musical-all-shook-up-milford-pennsylvania-07-19-2025/event/0200626DB5082DDC