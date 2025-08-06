Tunes Along the Towpath 5

Nestled among rolling hills and lush pastures, Glen Eyre Farms is set to host Tunes Along the Towpath on Aug. 16 for the fifth anniversary of the popular rock and roll music event.

Tribute bands Reverend Jefferson and The Peach Project will give a full day of performances.

Reverend Jefferson, a renowned tribute band dedicated to recreating the psychedelic sounds and countercultural spirit of Jefferson Airplane. With authentic arrangements, spot-on vocals, and a flair for improvisation, Reverend Jefferson brings to life the revolutionary energy of one of the 1960s’ most influential bands. Fans can expect to be swept away by renditions of classics such as “Somebody to Love,” “White Rabbit,” and “Volunteers,” each performed with the respect and passion that has earned the band a devoted following.

Sharing the stage will be The Peach Project, a group that pays homage to the legendary Allman Brothers Band. Known for their soulful improvisations and powerful musicianship, the group channels the spirit of Southern rock with crowd-pleasing energy. From the soaring dual guitars of “Jessica” to the heartfelt storytelling of “Melissa,” The Peach Project captures the essence of the Allman Brothers’ sound — complex, joyous, and always rooted in the blues. Their performances are a celebration of camaraderie, musicianship, and the enduring power of classic rock.

Throughout the year, Glen Eyre Farms is a place where the rhythms of nature set the pace for daily life. Now, these rhythms will blend with the infectious sounds of live music, as the farm hosts an event designed to capture the essence of summer. The event is B.Y.O.B. and lawn chairs.

The gates open at noon and the music starts at 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and sun hats for a comfortable day in the fields. This event is B.Y.O.B. There will be water, soft drinks and burgers and hotdogs hot off the grill for purchase. All sales at the venue are cash only.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the gate the day of the event. Advance credit card ticket sales available at pikehistorical.org.

Glen Eyre Farms is located at 434 Engvaldsen Road, Glen Eyre (Hawley).Call at (570) 296-8126 with any questions or concerns.