‘Twenty-Six - Art of the Alphabet’ exhibit

The Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA) will present “Twenty-Six - Art of the Alphabet” an exhibition running through Aug. 23, 2025 at 959 Main St., Honesdale.

“Throughout the centuries, in a multitude of languages and mediums, artists from the Book of Kells to Jasper Johns have been inspired by the alphabet to create sublime and timeless works of art,” Pauline Glykokokalos, one of the curators said. “This exhibit features a wide variety of modern approaches to this time-honored practice with a variety of mediums such as watercolor, acrylic and oil paint, metal fabrication, pen and ink, screen/linoprints, leafing, casting, multimedia construction, neon and Abecedaries [alphabet books].”

Curated by Glykokokalos and Rocky Pinciotti, ”Twenty-Six” highlights the work of 13 visual artists’ investigations into and around letter forms. Participating artists are Katee Boyle, Dale Emmart, Jeff George, Lindsay George, Pauline Glykokokalos, Sam Green, David Hayashida, William Landau, Todd Lantz, Kristin Nalesnik, Rocky Pinciotti, Paul Plumadore and Jessie Taylor.

The WCAA Gallery and Artisan Shop are open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the gallery and other WCAA events and programs, log onto www.waynecountyartsalliance.org.