Upcoming events for readers, writers

There’s buzz in the air about two July events in support of the literary arts.

On Friday, July 25, the Milford Readers and Writers Festival and Earthly Treasures will present an evening with physic mediums Jim Byers and Star at the Tom Quick Inn from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (the doors open at 6:30 p.m.). The mediums will share messages with guests during this special Spirit Gallery. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at givebutter.com/KnKJnW or at the door.

On Saturday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to a free event at the Milford Public Library on East Harford Street. Enjoy refreshments and be inspired by the writing of regional authors who’ll read excerpts and sign books. There will be all types of genres, from sci-fi to romance. In addition, there will be an announcement to reveal the finalists of the Milford Readers and Writers Regional Authors Awards.

The three-day festival begins September 12. For details on the schedule, including free and ticketed events, go to https://milfordreadersandwriters.com.

The Milford Readers & Writers Festival is a project of Pike Artworks, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit agency organized by a group of community volunteers from the Upper Delaware River Valley region.