UpFront Exhibition Space, located at 31 Jersey Ave. in Port Jervis, N.Y., will host the Winter Holiday Art Show from Dec. 5 2025 through Jan. 25, 2026 featuring the work of Roger Gottlieb and Barbara Fiore.

Gottlieb is a fine-art photographer known for lyrical black-and-white and quietly abstract studies of light, form, and time. Over more than two decades, he has exhibited in New York, Pennsylvania, and internationally — including group shows in Budapest and Barcelona — with work recognized by the Black & White Spider Awards and ReFocus Awards, among others. Recent exhibitions include PH21 Gallery (Budapest) alongside regional showings at The Artery (Milford, Pa.) and UpFront Exhibition Space (Port Jervis, N.Y.) Gottlieb’s landscape photos have a fine and full tonal range and each image has it’s fullest visual beauty. In addition to the effort to find the right landscape to photograph, he gives each one a careful oversight of it’s visual form without losing the natural intensity of its nature.

Fiore has always been inspired by the physical and visual world of animals, nature and people to examine what makes us human and to remind us that we are also animals. She said that by anthropomorphizing animals, she can explore our emotions and relationships. Through metaphor, she shuffles the narrative so that people can take a fresh look and perhaps discover something about themselves and the world we all live in. She was born in New Jersey. She studied at the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in Art History from New York University. She started her artistic career as a web designer and illustrator and took a continuing education class at the School of Visual Arts in hand building and discovered clay as the perfect medium of expression for her metaphorical thinking. The “real” world, tactile quality and permanence of clay came together to create a world of new possibilities. Fiore lives and works along the Delaware River in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Artist’s Reception will take place on Sat, Dec. 13, from 1-6 p.m.

For more information, call (845) 754-1808.