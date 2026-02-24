Workshop attendees learn waltz for historical ball

If you saw a bunch of people on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jenn Murphy Studio in Milford practicing elaborate waltz-like movements with no music, you were not hallucinating. They were at Johanna LjungQvist Brinson’s free workshop to participate in the historical ball she is putting on at St. Patrick’s Event Hall on March 20.

The ball will feature a performance of LjungQvist Brinson’s Hanna Q dance company, a four -course dinner, a people’s dance -- where the audience will perform two historical dances -- as well as other surprises celebrating the Regency Era in British History. LjungQvist Brinson has research every aspect of this period and has gone to great lengths to be historically accurate.

The workshop on Feb. 20 was a case in point. The participants were learning the choreography step by step in sections and then later the entire dance with music.

They were being taught the Duke of Kent Waltz, written in 1801, it is a very popular dance of the period which served as a bridge between English country dancing and a waltz.

“I really enjoyed the group that was there learning how to do the dance. The first part was challenging until we understood the choreography and then it was a lot of laughs. It was really a pleasurable evening with dancing to the original music of the period and the wine and snacks,” said Tamara Chant.



Scott and Laura Willson enjoyed the dancing as did Richard Bloomer. Everyone is planning to come to the next free workshop and bring their friends.

The next workshop will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 1-3 p.m. again at the Jenn Murphy Studio (113 West Harford Street, Milford). LjungQvist Brinson, being the consummate teacher that she is, will review the choreography of the Duke of Kent Waltz and teach a new dance, which she is currently creating the choreography for. This will be in the style of a Bridgerton waltz and music. Participants will have an opportunity to learn this as well as some other dance steps of the period. There is no preparation needed. People are encouraged to just come and join in.

“The best thing about these dances is that they are easy to learn and people pick them up quickly. They are truly dances for the people,” LjungQvist Brinson said.

Tickets can be purchased by March 12 for $125 at https://shorturl.at/ykNsW.

Tickets include historic cocktails, a four course sit-down dinner with wine, the professional dance performance by the Hanna Q Dance Company, the audience participation dance, vocal selections by Richard Bloomer and a historical portrayal of Miss Fannie Dimmick by Liz Steen. LjungQvist Brinson wants to make the evening a complete escape to the 1800s and is encouraging people to dress in the style of the period. She will be posting suggestions on Facebook.