Your Guide to a Month of Merriment

Saturday, Nov. 29

2nd Annual Christmas Light Parade: Branchville Hose Company #1 hosts its annual holiday light parade. Lineup begins at 5:00 p.m., and the parade starts at 6:00 p.m. 1 Railroad Ave., Branchville, NJ.

Sunday, Nov. 30

11th Annual Christkindlmarkt: A German-style holiday market featuring more than 100 vendors offering handcrafted goods, specialty foods, gifts, live music, and horse and wagon rides through downtown Port Jervis. Free admission and parking. Historic Downtown Port Jervis, 1 Jersey Avenue, Port Jervis, NY.

Friday, Dec. 5

Christmas in the Valley Presented by Stage Craft: Stage Craft Performing Arts presents its holiday variety show featuring classic seasonal favorites. The Milford Theater Bar opens one hour before the show, serving wine, beer, cocktails and concessions. Tickets start at $21.95. 6:00–8:00 p.m. Milford Theater, 114 E. Catherine St., Milford, PA. 570-296-2600.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Christmas in the Village: Family-friendly event featuring letter writing to Santa, sleigh rides, holiday crafts and gift-wrapping stations, games, seasonal treats, and local vendors offering holiday gifts. Admission is free. 4:00–8:00 p.m. Apple Valley Restaurant, 104 Route 6, Milford, PA.

Milford’s Annual Tree Lighting: Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosts festivities including townwide activities, cookie swaps, photo booths, visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, luminaries and a tree lighting with Santa just before 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. 12:00–9:00 p.m. Milford Community House, 201 Broad St., Milford, PA. 570-296-8700.

A Sinatra Christmas with Pete Caldera: Pete Caldera and his band perform Frank Sinatra’s classic holiday hits. Table seating tickets include a cocktail server; a credit card is required. The Milford Theater Bar opens one hour before the show, serving wine, beer, cocktails and concessions. Tickets start at $37–$54. 8:00–10:00 p.m. The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine St., Milford, PA.

Holiday Bows and Boughs Winter Market: Workshop to create holiday decorations using natural materials, including wreaths, swags and table décor. Evergreen boughs and supplies are provided. Handmade crafts and goods from local artisans will be available for purchase. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served in the dining hall. $25 per wreath. Pre-registration is required. 1:00–4:00 p.m. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA. 570-828-2319.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Kris Kringle 5K Race and Fun Walk: Annual 5K race and fun walk hosted by the Knights of Columbus 13935 to support the Coats for Kids program and other charitable organizations. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Matamoras Fire Department. The flat Airport Park course is suitable for all ages and running abilities. Advance registration available at register.chronotrack.com/r/86332. Price: $25 to $30. 8:00–11:00 a.m. Matamoras Airport Park, 506 Ave Q, Matamoras, PA.

Sunday, Dec. 14

It’s a Wonderful Life with John DiLeo: Screening of It’s a Wonderful Life with a special introduction and a Q&A led by John DiLeo, a film historian, critic and author of seven books about classic movies. Tickets start at $16. 4:00–6:00 p.m. The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catherine St., Milford, PA. 570-296-2600.

Friday, Dec. 19

Holiday Bingo at Belle Reve: Holiday bingo event featuring festive games for prizes, hot cocoa and cookies. RSVP by Dec. 12 by calling 570-409-9191 or emailing HMarrocco@bellerevesl.com. 3:00–5:00 p.m. Belle Reve Senior Living, 404 E. Harford Street, Milford, PA.

A Magical Evening at Lacawac: Family-friendly holiday celebration featuring a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, cookies and hot cocoa, a letter-to-Santa station and storytime with Mrs. Claus. Space is limited. $10 per family. 6:00 p.m. Lacawac Environmental Education Center, 182 Sanctuary Road, Lake Ariel, PA.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Delaware Valley Choral Society Christmas Cheer Concert: Holiday performance featuring organist Craig Williams and the Dingman Delaware Children’s Choir directed by Brian Krauss. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students; children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door or at dvchoralsociety.org. 4 p.m. Drew United Methodist Church, 49–51 Sussex Street, Port Jervis, NY.

Ongoing Events

Pennsylvania

“A Christmas Carol” Performance: The 46th annual presentation of Charles Dickens’ classic, performed in the style Dickens used during his American reading tour. The program features dramatized readings of the original text and continues a 45-year tradition by the Plummer family. Joe Plummer Jr. performs this year’s show in the Great Hall. The 90-minute performance is not recommended for children younger than 10. Tickets are $15 for students, $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5 and 6, 6:00–7:30 p.m. Grey Towers National Historic Site, 151 Grey Towers Drive, Milford, PA.

Annual Jim Thorpe Olde Time Christmas: Celebration featuring live music, trolley rides, shopping, and holiday cheer throughout downtown Jim Thorpe. Festivities begin Friday, Dec. 5, with the community tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at Josiah White Park. Hot chocolate and cookies for sale. Additional events continue weekends of December 5–7, 13–14, and 20–21. Visit jimthorpe.org for more info. Downtown Jim Thorpe, PA.

Hawley Winterfest: Holiday celebration featuring townwide festivities. Browse holiday bargains, support small businesses, and enjoy children’s crafts. Events include live performances, horse and carriage rides, craft vendors, an ugly sweater contest, Trees for a Cause, a holiday decorating contest, holiday lights, a beer tour and Christmas Tree Express train rides. Free and recurring daily Friday, Dec. 12–Sunday, Dec. 14. Hawley, PA.

Meet Me in Milford - Holiday Spectacular: Variety show featuring music, dance and holiday entertainment. Table seating tickets include a cocktail server; a credit card is required. The Milford Theater Bar opens one hour before the show, serving wine, beer, cocktails and concessions. Tickets start at $30–$54. Saturday, Dec. 20, 2:00–4:00 p.m. and 8:00–10:00 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2:00–4:00 p.m. The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catherine St., Milford, PA. 570-296-2600.

New York

4th Annual Christmas Market & Winter Wonderland: Two festive Saturdays featuring photos with Santa, sing-alongs, children’s crafts and workshops, caroling, live music, holiday treats, cozy drinks, light displays, a tree-lighting ceremony and a walk-through light tunnel. Admission and parking are free. Activities and vendors are indoors or under a heated tent. Saturdays, Dec. 6 and 13 from 3:00–8:00 p.m. New Century, 517 Neversink Dr., Port Jervis, NY.