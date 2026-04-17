Local Home Pros

CARPENTRY/CONSTRUCTION

DP Construction

Over 30 Years Of Experience and Fully Insured

973-800-4420

dpernaconstruction@gmail.com

CLEAN-OUTS / JUNK REMOVAL

A-1 Services, Banach Ent LLC

Over 45 Years Experience.

862-334-4377

jimmybanach@gmail.com

COMPUTER SERVICES

Three Js Computer Services

Complete Computer and Networking Solutions

570-296-5687 or 917-337-6883

three-js.com

DOG BREEDER

Bliss Kennels

973-876-1680

blisskennels.com

FENCING & PAVERS

Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC

Locally Owned and Family Owned

862-268-1434

navigatorsf.com

GUTTERS

Apple Valley Gutter Service

20 Years Experience

845-545-7089

LANDSCAPING

Mystic View Landscaping

Professional & Courteous, We Return All Calls, Free Estimates and Fully Insured

845-856-5353

MASONRY/CONSTRUCTION

Leone and Sons LLC

Serving PA, NJ & NY

570-618-9515

PAINTING

JD’s Painting & Powerwashing

Neat, Clean Work, Fully Insured

973-219-7344

ROOFING

Bekirov Roofing

Roofing, Siding, Gutters

845-820-263