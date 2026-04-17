Local Home Pros

CARPENTRY/CONSTRUCTION
DP Construction
Over 30 Years Of Experience and Fully Insured
973-800-4420
dpernaconstruction@gmail.com
CLEAN-OUTS / JUNK REMOVAL
A-1 Services, Banach Ent LLC
Over 45 Years Experience.
862-334-4377
jimmybanach@gmail.com
COMPUTER SERVICES
Three Js Computer Services
Complete Computer and Networking Solutions
570-296-5687 or 917-337-6883
three-js.com
DOG BREEDER
Bliss Kennels
973-876-1680
blisskennels.com
FENCING & PAVERS
Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC
Locally Owned and Family Owned
862-268-1434
navigatorsf.com
GUTTERS
Apple Valley Gutter Service
20 Years Experience
845-545-7089
LANDSCAPING
Mystic View Landscaping
Professional & Courteous, We Return All Calls, Free Estimates and Fully Insured
845-856-5353
MASONRY/CONSTRUCTION
Leone and Sons LLC
Serving PA, NJ & NY
570-618-9515
PAINTING
JD’s Painting & Powerwashing
Neat, Clean Work, Fully Insured
973-219-7344
ROOFING
Bekirov Roofing
Roofing, Siding, Gutters
845-820-263