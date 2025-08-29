Local schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students

During its last session, the New York State Senate passed an amendment to the New York State Education Law in the 2025-2026 Executive Budget, adding Section 915a Universal Free School Meals. The change mandates that beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year, any school that participates in the federal school lunch or breakfast programs must offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.

While certain students in the district were able to qualify for free or reduced meals prior to its passing, under the new amendment, all students in the Goshen School District will be able to receive free school meals starting in the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year.

Goshen expects a 25 percent increase in participation in the free meal option since it last offered free meals for the entire district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s going to really help us out and really help out the students who absolutely need these meals,” said Roderick Isaac, the food services director for Chester, Goshen and Florida schools.

At the time of its passage, State Senator James Skoufis said in a Facebook post that the amendment was one of the “best things to emerge from a fraught budget negotiation.”

“There is copious research that demonstrates the value of school-provided meals at no cost to families – better health, improved classroom behavior, and improved test scores,” Skoufis wrote. “When kids are fed, they walk into the classroom prepared to learn and I was proud to advocate for this important program.”

Chester, Tuxedo and Florida school districts were already offering free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program that allows schools with at least 25 percent of students qualifying for meals to offer free lunch and breakfast to all students.

Monroe-Woodbury has served no-cost meals to all of their students, no matter what their household income is, since 2023. Monroe-Woodbury School District’s Food Services Director Lyn Prestia said that this past school year, the district has served 1 million meals.

“Feeding students at this scale means going beyond compliance,” Prestia said. “It involves intentional planning, cultural awareness, and a commitment to nutrition, quality, and equity — all in service of the health and well-being of our entire school community. Every meal is an opportunity to support student success, foster inclusivity and strengthen the connection between nutrition and learning.”