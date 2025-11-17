Consumers should act now for heating bill help

As colder weather settles across Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is urging consumers to act early if they are worried about paying winter heating bills.

Rising energy costs, unpredictable weather, and uncertainty about federal assistance programs – including the delayed start of the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), coupled with uncertainty about federal funding levels – are creating new challenges for households across the state, especially for families who have relied on LIHEAP grants to stay connected to essential utility services.

“This winter may look different for a lot of Pennsylvanians,” PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank said. “While the delayed start of LIHEAP continues to be a concern, I want to reassure families that utilities across Pennsylvania have told the PUC they have no intention of terminating service for LIHEAP-eligible customers during this current gap period. At the same time, we encourage every household to contact their utilities now – to talk about available affordability options, payment plans and other programs that can reduce stress before winter fully sets in.”

This proactive approach by utilities reflects ongoing discussions between the PUC and energy companies across the Commonwealth. The Commission will continue to closely monitor affordability issues and consumer impacts statewide as winter progresses, to ensure that vulnerable households remain safe, warm, and connected.

“The message this winter is clear,” said PUC Vice Chair Kim Barrow. “If you’re facing new financial challenges or worried about an upcoming bill, reach out early. There are programs in place — and people ready to help — but it starts with that first call to discuss the challenges your household is facing. The most important thing consumers can do right now is start that conversation about affordability options.”

Pennsylvania’s utilities collectively dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars each year in universal service programs — including Customer Assistance Programs (CAPs), budget billing, weatherization, and hardship funds. These programs are designed to help eligible households reduce energy use, lower monthly costs, and stay connected, even during difficult times.

The PUC’s ongoing conversations with major electric and natural gas utilities have made clear that LIHEAP-eligible households will not face service termination for non-payment during the period between the traditional start of the LIHEAP season, on Nov. 1, and the beginning of the Commission’s winter termination moratorium on Dec. 1.

To help consumers prepare for colder months, the PUC encourages everyone to take these simple steps:

1. Review your utility bills. Understand your current rate and usage — and how colder weather can increase demand.

2. Don’t wait to call. If you’re worried about paying your bill, contact your utility now to ask about assistance programs or payment plans.

3. Ask about affordability programs. Utilities offer programs like CAPs, budget billing, and hardship funds that can reduce your monthly costs.

4. Make small energy-saving changes. Lower your thermostat by one or two degrees, check furnace filters, and seal drafts — small actions that add up.

5. Explore energy-saving tools. Log onto www.papowerswitch.com and www.papowerswitch.com for energy tips, shopping options, and more ways to save.

Consumers who cannot resolve issues directly with their utility can contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380 for help or more information about available programs.