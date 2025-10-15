DVHS dominates Valley View 41-0

Delaware Valley has been dominating the competition in the Pocono region, and Friday night was no exception. The team showcased its formidable prowess in its Oct. 10 game at home against the talented Valley View, decisively winning 41-0.

This impressive score is particularly noteworthy given Valley View's reputation for having a tough defense. The outcome could have been even more lopsided, but Delaware Valley opted to bring in its reserves with about five minutes left in the game. Instead of adding to their lead, they chose to run out the clock, demonstrating sportsmanship in their commanding victory.

The outstanding performers in the game include:

James Dabney - At 6’4” and 205 lbs., he had a monster game as hew caught passes and scored touchdowns.

Quarterback Colin McGarvey, who also had a great game - perhaps his best of the season so far. He was 10 for 17 passing with four touchdowns.

Mike Luzzolino - although it seemed that Valley View was prepared for him, they were only able to slow him down as they could not stop him. He gained 73 yards, had a 17-yard run and an 85-yard pass/run, both for touchdowns.

Delaware Valley’s defense was lights out. Devin Estevez picked up two sacks while Jace Stahl, Mark Reinhardt and Mason Stewart all had one sack a piece. Estevez also contributed to strong running plays.

In the second half D.V. only allowed Valley View 9 yards. As is always the case with D.V., every game is a total effort.

Undefeated North Pocono is next. If they play like them like they did Valley View, they should be able to bring home a victory.