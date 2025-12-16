Manage natural gas costs for winter

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is highlighting ways that natural gas customers can manage energy usage and costs this winter, while also encouraging struggling consumers to act early and #CallUtilitiesNow to discuss utility assistance programs and explore energy affordability options before winter bills rise.

The PUC notes that recent changes in natural gas prices and colder weather can impact utility bills this winter – while outlining steps that consumers can take to help manage energy use, compare costs, and find help if they are struggling.

Natural gas bills have two main parts: delivery charges that cover the cost of pipelines and infrastructure, and supply charges, which are the cost of the gas used, determined either by a competitive supplier or your utility’s Price to Compare (PTC).

If you’re falling behind or worried about winter bills, don’t wait – #CallUtilitiesNow. Utilities can connect eligible households to programs like Customer Assistance Programs (CAPs), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and Hardship Funds through utilities and community organizations. Talking directly with your utility is the best first step. They can explain options, help you enroll in programs, and work out payment plans. Consumers who cannot resolve issues directly with their utility can contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380 for help or more information about available programs.

The PUC balances the needs of consumers and utilities; ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protects the public interest; educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; furthers economic development; and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.

Log onto puc.pa.gov for recent news releases and video of select proceedings.