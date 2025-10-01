Online Holiday Toy Drive runs through October

The Holiday Toy Drive, now in its ninth year, is in partnership with “The Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge” and is expected to join forces again with the Wallenpaupack Area School District to provide an opportunity for mentoring, hands-on experience, and the power of community contribution.

In addition to the community at large, The Holiday Toy Drive is supported by Wayne and Pike County officials, businesses, school districts, and even collaborates with other toy drives. Together, the goal is to ensure Wayne and Pike County children in need are served by this local community effort.

“As a community, we all join once again, to bring joy and smiles to hundreds of kids that may otherwise not have a memorable experience around the holidays,” said Jim Zumpone, founder of The Zipper Junction Project. “History has proven we can only succeed because the good people of Wayne and Pike Counties step up year after year. Always! Monetary donations are still needed and would be greatly appreciated, especially this year! If you can, please donate early to aide in our planning to once again help spread joy throughout our community.”

The Zipper Junction Project hopes to again partner with individuals and businesses who will host their own events that will help generate toy and monetary donations. Some examples include Bring-A-Toy for free entry to an event; birthday parties or family events; Stuff a Truck, Tractor, Jeep, or Train; Pictures with Santa; or a single or multi business toy collection event like the giant red mailboxes at both The Car Wash On Route 6 or The Car Wash on Hamlin Highway. Donations will also be accepted at the train stations during The Stourbridge Line Santa Express excursions.

Log onto www.ZipperJunction.org and click on the official logo of the Truck carrying the Big Bag of Toys. Toy request applications can only be submitted online through Oct. 31, 2025.

Anyone interested in making a monetary donation, becoming a sponsor, or to be a toy drop-off Site or event partner can also go to the website for details.

Toy and gift donations can be made at the many toy drop-off sites hosting collection boxes through Dec. 2, when box collection begins; all locations will be listed on the website when each is available to receive toys and gifts. Additionally, Toy and Gift donations can be made at Wayne County Ford in Honesdale during “The Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge” which runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 10.