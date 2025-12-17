Plan flu shot ahead of the holidays

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen and Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich encouraged Pennsylvanians to get their flu shot now to protect themselves and loved ones from severe flu illness as the holidays approach.

The body’s immune system typically takes two weeks to build protective antibodies against the flu and other respiratory viruses, making this a great time to get the flu vaccine before holiday gatherings begin.

“The holiday season is also respiratory virus season. As you attend social gatherings, we want you to share joy, not germs,” Bogen said. “To protect yourself and your friends and family during the holidays from a serious case of the flu please get your flu vaccine. The flu vaccine reduces your risk of infection, hospitalization and death, and reduces your chance of spreading it to others. You can protect yourself and people in your community.”