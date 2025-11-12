Statewide innovation challenge awards

Ursinus College has been announced as the winner of the seventh annual America250PA 2025 Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC). The multi-round competition that challenges students from postsecondary institutions across the Commonwealth to design and develop integrated marketing campaigns that explore solutions to real-life challenges and questions.

Ursinus College competed against four other institutions - Rosemont College, Westmoreland County Community College, Penn State Altoona and Cairn University - and received the highest score from a judging panel of industry professionals.

The 2025 DEIC consisted of three rounds: a campus round, a virtual second round, and today’s in-person final round at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa. This year’s theme -”Miles of Impact: America’s First Superhighway”- challenged students to design and pitch original integrated marketing campaigns that bring the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s story to life, showcasing its historic impact, highlighting its role in shaping mobility and commerce, and inspiring the next generation of travelers to see the PA Turnpike as a journey of innovation and connection.

The event featured remarks from Cassandra Coleman, America250PA Executive Director; Sheri Herbst, Chief Administrative Officer, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission; and Michael Coran, Attorney at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP and America250PA Commissioner and Education Subcommittee Chair.

”The Direct Effect Innovation Challenge reflects the promise of Pennsylvania’s next generation-their talent, teamwork, and pride in this Commonwealth,” Coleman said. “Working with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission gives them the chance to develop creative solutions that shape Pennsylvania’s future.”