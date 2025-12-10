Support service members through ‘Trees for Troops’

At one of four Pennsylvania “Trees for Troops” donation sites, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, First Lady Lori Shapiro, and Deputy Adjutant General - Army Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to brighten the holidays of active-duty military and their families.

The cabinet members cut down a few trees and joined service members loading trucks with donated trees at Bustard’s Christmas Trees in Lansdale, Montgomery County, for delivery to deserving families.

”Our military members who are serving our country, and their families, make a really big sacrifice to keep us all safe. We know that during the holidays it’s especially hard to be away from home or to miss out on time and traditions with your loved ones,” Shapiro said. “I am glad to share in the holiday spirit by helping military families who are far from home or missing someone who can’t be home celebrate the holidays with a piece of Pennsylvania - these beautiful Christmas trees.”

Trees for Troops is a national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees and personal greetings to members of the armed forces and their families each holiday season through donations, sponsorships, grants, and volunteer efforts. Since launching in 2005, Trees for Troops has provided over 309,000 Christmas trees to military families and deployed service members, bringing a touch of home to bases across the nation and around the world.

The Trees for Troops program is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, a nonprofit branch of the National Christmas Tree Association, which represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and more than 4,000 affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related supplies and services.

For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/nmaEa.