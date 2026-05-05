First Holy Communion at Saint Patrick’s

Grey morning clouds gradually transitioned to brilliant sunshine in Milford, Pa., as eleven area children received the Sacrament of Holy Communion recently at the Church of Saint Patrick.

Rev. Joseph Manarchuck presided at the beautiful Liturgy, assisted by Deacon Tom Spataro. The reception of the Eucharist for the first time is a major step in faith formation, marking full participation in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

The children, attired in their formal best, (the girls in white dresses, the boys in suits, ties and dress pants), approached the altar with great reverence, bowing, making the sign of the cross and receiving for the first time, the body and blood of Christ.

The new communicants were: Ian Cush, Stephen Doyle, Matthew Fernandez, Martin Harsch, Angela Kahmar, Victoria Lake, Cora Reynolds, Camila Rizzo, Shae Scott, Audrey Smolenski and Mason Krizovich.

Catechist Mary Caraballo prepared the children for this memorable day as part of the Children’s Faith Formation Program, assisted by catechetical associate, Laura Horn.

The parents were given Certificates of Holy Communion, signed by Father Manarchuck, in remembrance of one of the most significant occasions in their young lives.