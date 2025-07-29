Cyber School celebrates graduates

Five graduates from Pike County took their next steps toward college, careers, and beyond as members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2025. They were among the 630 high school seniors honored at the statewide STEM-focused cyber school’s in person commencement ceremony at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. on July 9.

“We are so proud to celebrate this incredible class of graduates. These students didn’t just earn a diploma — they overcame obstacles, balanced school with work, caregiving, athletics, and personal challenges, and kept moving forward with resilience and determination,” said Jane Swan, CEO of Reach Cyber Charter School. “They studied from kitchen tables, libraries, job sites, and on the go — proving that with the right support, learning can happen anywhere. Their futures are bright, and we can’t wait to see all they accomplish.”

Reach Cyber, a statewide cyber charter school serving more than 6,100 students in grades K-12, provides a personalized curriculum designed specifically for the online setting. With a strong focus on STEM learning, built-in career exploration opportunities, and both real-time and self-paced instruction, students can tailor their education to fit their needs — whether they require academic support, accelerated coursework, or the ability to balance life outside the classroom.

Graduates from the Class of 2025 have earned a combined total of more than $2.2 million in scholarships and will go on to attend more than 80 unique colleges, universities, and training centers across 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Seventeen percent of graduates are enrolling in two-year colleges, another 17% will attend four-year colleges and universities, 16% will pursue technical or trade programs, and 38% are entering the workforce directly, with many beginning careers in skilled trades, general labor, service industries and agriculture. Other graduates are preparing to enter military service, provide domestic or family care, or explore future options through a gap year or other pursuits.

The Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2025 graduates from Pike County are Gavin Cairns, Zainab Legree, Sadirah Mackay Parker, Tyler Spangenberg, and Vincent Way.

Since opening in 2016, Reach Cyber has graduated thousands of students across Pennsylvania, providing an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar schools for learners seeking a customized, flexible and future-ready education.

