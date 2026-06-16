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Spring 2026 dean’s list: Indiana University of Pennsylvania

indiana university of pennsylvania /
| 16 Jun 2026 | 04:35

    The following students have been named to the spring 2026 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) and have achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

    The full list of dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

    Dean’s list students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:

    Milford: Isabella M. Fasulo, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition; Wyatt M. Magill, Bachelor of Science in Natural Science; McKenna Mitschele, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging; Nolan-Michael Sukovich, Bachelor of Science in Sports Management

    Shohola: Samantha Walzer, Bachelor of Science in Education in Family and Consumer Sciences Education PreK-12