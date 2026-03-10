Antoinette “Mary” Kleso, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, sadly passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Newton Memorial Hospital in Newton, N.J.

Born on January 17, 1935, in Franklin, N.J., Antoinette was the daughter of the late William and Antoinette (Czuba) Griglak. On Feb. 27, 1954, she embarked on a lifelong journey of love when she married Leroy F. Kleso. For nearly sixty years, they built a life defined by devotion, remaining inseparable until Leroy’s passing in 2013.

Antoinette’s greatest pride was the family they raised together. She was a constant source of warmth and wisdom, watching her legacy grow from two children into a vibrant family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Kenneth John Kleso and Sharon Myl; grandchildren, Kenneth Lee Kleso and wife Janine Kleso, Christopher David Myl and Aaron David Myl; great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Elizabeth Myl, Aaden Marcus Myl ,Alicia Marie Myl, Emma Lynn Myl, Avia Danielle Kleso, and Kora Linden Kleso. Her siblings, brother, William Griglak Jr.; sisters, Emily Celenza, Josephine Desibia and Irene Smits (deceased).

In accordance with Mary’s wishes, cremation was held privately.

Graveside services, to celebrate Mary’s life, will be held at the Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania and will be announced at a later date

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).