August Calamis Jr., a proud veteran, devoted public servant, and beloved family man, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of service, strength, and compassion.

Affectionately known as “Augie,” he was born on June 24, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to August Sr. and Stephanie (Perrone) Calamis. From a young age, Augie demonstrated a deep sense of duty and determination. At just 17 years old, he made the courageous decision to leave high school and enlist in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. During his service, he was attached to the 25th Infantry Division and the 7th Division Military Police, forming bonds and experiences that would shape the rest of his life.

Following his honorable discharge, Augie began his career as a technician at Reynolds Metal. His natural leadership and passion for advocacy soon led him to become a lobbyist for both Reynolds and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a role he held with pride and integrity for over two decades.

Augie’s commitment to public service continued when he was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Labor for the Eastern Tier of New York State under Governor George Pataki. During his tenure, he furthered his education through coursework at Cornell University and played a key role in advancing 17 significant pieces of legislation aimed at protecting workers and youth. This work remained one of his proudest contributions, reflecting his lifelong dedication to helping others.

He was a proud lifetime member of the Military Police Association and the FBI Army Association, where he cherished the camaraderie of his “Thursday Night Shooters” Competitive Pistol Shooting Team. He was also an active member of the Monroe Chester Gun Club.

Above all, Augie was a man who deeply valued people. He often said, “Anyone in trouble is my friend,” a reflection of the kindness, loyalty, and generosity that defined his life. He believed in standing by others, offering support, and building lasting connections. His other cherished words, “old friends and relatives never die, they just fade away,” speak to the enduring love he carried for those around him.

Augie is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rae (Pernice) Calamis of Shohola, PA; his son Michael (Colleen) Calamis of Unionville, NY; his granddaughter Samantha (Alison) Calamis-Hearty of New Hartford, NY; his grandson Michael (Kayla) Calamis of Gardiner, NY; his granddaughter Juliana Calamis of Watertown, NY; and his brother Stephen (Betty) Calamis of New City, NY.

He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication, his generous spirit, and the profound impact he had on his family, his community, and the countless lives he touched. His legacy of service and compassion will live on in all who knew and loved him.