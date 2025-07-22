On Saturday, July 19, 2025 beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend Danny Gaa of Mechanicsburg, Pa. (formally Matamoras) died as a result of a freak accident that occurred during a tournament softball game.

Born on April 28, 1994, Danny was the third son of Bill and Mary (Walsh) Gaa.

Danny graduated from the Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He then went on to continue his education at Bloomsburg University. He graduated cum laude with a degree in computers. He stayed at Bloom to get his MBA. (Probably his greatest accomplishment there was organizing championship basketball and coed softball teams). Upon graduation, he was employed by Veeva Systems working his way up to senior consultant.

Always a good athlete in later years, Danny developed into a runner. He and Rob were the core of the three-man relay that has won the last two Midnight Madness Challenges. He recently accomplished a Boston Qualifying time for the 2026 Boston Marathon.

Danny leaves behind his girlfriend of 10 years, Kay Lupo; paternal grandmother, Peg Gaa; parents Bill and Mary Gaa; brothers Steven Gaa and his wife, April; and Rob and his wife, Krissy. It goes without saying that his brother’s kids Andrew, Alex, Bradley and Sophie will miss him dearly and who could forget Sparky! He also had numerous uncles, aunts and cousins from both sides of the family.

Besides those listed, there are many friends and adopted families that will miss the smile that Danny always provided.

It is comforting to know that in death Danny did not suffer and that there are people in Heaven who will now be taking him under their wings.

A viewing will be held at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. on Thursday, July 24, 2025 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

Cremation will be held private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Danny’s memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan funeral home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).