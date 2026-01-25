David B. Jayne

David Bassler Jayne, age 72, of Milford, Pa., passed away on Jan. 20, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Born on April 23, 1953, David was the son of William C. Jayne and Ruth B. Jayne and a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Throughout his life, he lived in many places across the country, ultimately settling in Milford to raise his family.

David was a skilled motorcycle mechanic by trade and a graduate of the Denver Institute of Technology. Over the years, he built and customized motorcycles with precision and creativity, earning a reputation for his craftsmanship and attention to detail. His work included building custom motorcycles for well-known individuals and athletes, a testament to both his talent and dedication to his craft.

Above all, David was known for being a good time — someone who enjoyed life, spoke his mind, and valued time spent with family and friends. He was opinionated, unapologetically honest, and had a unique sense of humor that those closest to him will never forget. One of his greatest passions was working on his own motorcycle, transforming it from stock to fully custom. He took immense pride in that bike, just as he did in the life he built.

David is survived by his wife, Wendy Jayne; his son, Jesse Jayne, and daughter-in-law, Erika Jayne; his grandchildren, Ryleigh Jayne and Gabriel Jayne; and his brother, Delbert Jayne and sister-in-law Joyce Jayne and his brother Bobby Sevestre.

David is being cremated, and symbolically, he is now reunited with the part of himself he lost while riding a motorcycle, an activity that brought him great joy, making him whole once again.

He will be remembered for his skill, his candor, his love of motorcycles, and the unmistakable presence he brought into every room.