Dennis Michael McGowan, 85 of Milford, Pa., passed away April 17, 2026 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, N.Y. Dennis graduated from Bergen Catholic High School, Paramus, N.J. After high school he joined the Congregation of Christian Brothers, New Rochelle, N.Y., and later graduated from Iona College, New Rochelle, N.Y. Dennis earned a Master’s Degree in Art and studied at Sorbonne University in France earning a Master’s Degree in French. He taught at colleges in Oswego, NY and in Newfoundland, Canada. When he left the Congregation of Christian Brothers he took care of his parents, uncle and brother. Dennis was an accomplished erudite gentleman!

The son of the late John and Eileen (Leary) McGowan, he was born April 6, 1941 in Teaneck, N.J.

Dennis survived by his sister Brenda McGowan Sikora; nephew Joseph Sikora, Jr.; great nephews John Sikora and Joseph Sikora, III; great great nephew Johnny Sikora and niece Carol Sikora. Dennis was predeceased by his brother Kevin A. McGowan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Milford, Pa., on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Brothers Foundation, 260 Wilmot Road, New Rochelle, New York 10804 (www. ercbna.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).